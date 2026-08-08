Tin mới

    Thống kê trận đấu Leyton Orient 2-0 Oxford United: I. El Mizouni tỏa sáng, Leyton Orient giành chiến thắng, đi tiếp

    Đại Ngàn08/08/2026 22:54

    Leyton Orient vượt qua Oxford United với tỷ số 2-0. Idris El Mizouni là cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất trận với điểm số 7.9. Thống kê chi tiết diễn biến, chấm điểm cầu thủ, đồ thị và bảng xếp hạng sau trận.

    Kết quả & diễn biến bàn thắng

    Diễn biến bàn thắng2 bàn
    85'
    D. Mitchell — kiến tạo T. Springett
    Leyton Orient
    88'
    I. El Mizouni — kiến tạo C. Wellens
    Leyton Orient
    Thẻ phạt
    27'
    F. Stevens
    Leyton Orient
    36'
    A. Emakhu
    Oxford United
    Đồ thị diễn biến
    Leyton OrientHT 45'Oxford United

    Thống kê trận đấu

    Leyton OrientThống kêOxford United
    52%
    Kiểm soát bóng
    48%
    12
    Dứt điểm
    6
    3
    Trúng đích
    2
    7
    Phạt góc
    2
    17
    Phạm lỗi
    8
    2
    Việt vị
    1
    2
    Thủ môn cứu thua
    1

    Cầu thủ nổi bật

    Cầu thủ nổi bật
    Idris El Mizouni
    Idris El Mizouni
    Leyton Orient
    1 bàn
    Demetri Mitchell
    Demetri Mitchell
    Leyton Orient
    1 bàn
    Charlie Wellens
    Charlie Wellens
    Leyton Orient
    1 kiến tạo · điểm 6.9
    Tony Springett
    Tony Springett
    Leyton Orient
    1 kiến tạo · điểm 6.7
    Brodie Spencer
    Brodie Spencer
    Oxford United
    Điểm 7.2

    Chấm điểm cầu thủ

    Chấm điểm cầu thủ
    Leyton Orient
    7.9
    Idris El MizouniMOTM1 bàn
    7.2
    Demetri Mitchell1 bàn
    6.9
    Isaac Hayden
    6.9
    Charlie Wellens1 KT
    6.7
    Somto Boniface
    6.7
    Tony Springett1 KT
    6.6
    Fin Stevens
    6.6
    Phillip Chinedu
    6.6
    James Morris
    6.3
    Nathan Baxter
    6.3
    Joseph Olowu
    6.3
    Yusuf Akhamrich
    6.3
    Zech Obiero
    6.2
    Armando Dobra
    6.2
    Theo Archibald
    6.2
    Jaze Kabia
    Oxford United
    7.2
    Brodie Spencer
    7
    Gatlin O'Donkor
    6.9
    Jack Currie
    6.9
    Jamie McDonnell
    6.7
    Ciaron Brown
    6.7
    Tyler Goodrham
    6.7
    Mark Harris
    6.6
    Jamie Cumming
    6.6
    Siriki Dembélé
    6.5
    Louie Sibley
    6.3
    Sam Long
    6.3
    Cameron Brannagan
    6.2
    Aidomo Emakhu
    6.2
    Aidan Elliott-Wheeler

    Đội hình ra sân

    Đội hình ra sân
    Leyton Orient
    Sơ đồ 4-2-3-1 · HLV Richie Wellens
    Oxford United
    Sơ đồ 4-2-3-1
    1
    Nathan Baxter
    2
    Fin Stevens
    5
    Joseph Olowu
    34
    Phillip Chinedu
    19
    Somto Boniface
    14
    Isaac Hayden
    8
    Idris El Mizouni
    22
    Yusuf Akhamrich
    29
    Zech Obiero
    17
    Armando Dobra
    44
    Theo Archibald
    1
    Jamie Cumming
    15
    Brodie Spencer
    2
    Sam Long
    3
    Ciaron Brown
    26
    Jack Currie
    18
    Jamie McDonnell
    8
    Cameron Brannagan
    10
    Aidomo Emakhu
    11
    Tyler Goodrham
    23
    Siriki Dembélé
    9
    Mark Harris
    Dự bị
    Leyton Orient
    11 Demetri Mitchell9 Jaze Kabia27 Tony Springett13 Noah Phillips3 James Morris25 Charlie Wellens24 Dylan Levitt28 Sean Clare43 Jakob Lowe
    Oxford United
    19 Gatlin O'Donkor32 Louie Sibley13 Simon Eastwood30 Peter Kioso25 James Golding37 Aidan Elliott-Wheeler6 Michał Helik44 Harrison Bradney27 Leo Snowden

    Những khoảnh khắc quyết định

    Những khoảnh khắc quyết định
    Phút 85: D. Mitchell lập công cho Leyton Orient (kiến tạo: T. Springett)
    Phút 88: I. El Mizouni lập công cho Leyton Orient (kiến tạo: C. Wellens)

    Lịch sử đối đầu

    Lịch sử đối đầu5 trận gần nhất
    Leyton Orient · 2 thắng1 hòaOxford United · 2 thắng
    24/02/2024
    Oxford United
    1 - 2
    Leyton Orient
    LO
    11/11/2023
    Leyton Orient
    2 - 3
    Oxford United
    OU
    31/08/2022
    Oxford United
    5 - 0
    Leyton Orient
    OU
    12/03/2016
    Oxford United
    0 - 1
    Leyton Orient
    LO
    17/10/2015
    Leyton Orient
    2 - 2
    Oxford United
    Hòa

    Phong độ & thống kê mùa giải

    Leyton Orient
    5 trận gần nhất
    TTTBH
    0
    Trận
    0-0-0
    T-H-B
    0
    Ghi (TB 0.0)
    0
    Thủng lưới
    Oxford United
    5 trận gần nhất
    BTTTT
    0
    Trận
    0-0-0
    T-H-B
    0
    Ghi (TB 0.0)
    0
    Thủng lưới

    Vua phá lưới & kiến tạo của giải

    Vua phá lưới
    1J. MagennisJ. MagennisStevenage1 bàn
    2Z. Silcott-DuberrySilcott-DuberryRochdale1 bàn
    3G. Di BiaseG. Di BiaseCrawley Town1 bàn
    4W. LankshearW. LankshearMiddlesbrough1 bàn
    5R. EastR. EastRochdale1 bàn
    Xem tường thuật trận đấu

    * Bài viết này được thực hiện với sự hỗ trợ của trí tuệ nhân tạo (AI)

    Đọc tiếp

    x
    x

    Đọc tiếp

    Đọc nhiều

      Thể thao 360
      Thống kê trận đấu Leyton Orient 2-0 Oxford United: I. El Mizouni tỏa sáng, Leyton Orient giành chiến thắng, đi tiếp
      • Mặc định

      Giám đốc: Lê Huy Toàn

      Phó Giám đốc phụ trách báo điện tử: Vũ Ngọc Tú

      Địa chỉ:

      Trụ sở 1: Số 38 Quang Trung, phường Lâm Viên - Đà Lạt, tỉnh Lâm Đồng.

      Trụ sở 2: Số 10 Trần Hưng Đạo, phường Xuân Hương - Đà Lạt, tỉnh Lâm Đồng.

      Trụ sở 3: 339 - 341 Thủ Khoa Huân, phường Phú Thủy, tỉnh Lâm Đồng.

      Trụ sở 4: Số 82, đường 23/3, phường Bắc Gia Nghĩa, tỉnh Lâm Đồng.

      Giấy phép hoạt động báo in và báo điện tử số 232/GP-BTTT cấp ngày 29 tháng 8 năm 2024 của Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông.

      Điện thoại: (0263) 3822473; (0263) 3810443 - Fax: (0263) 3827608.

      Hotline: 0977885454

      POWERED BY ONECMS - A PRODUCT OF NEKO