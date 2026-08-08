Kết quả & diễn biến bàn thắng
Diễn biến bàn thắng2 bàn
85'
D. Mitchell — kiến tạo T. Springett
Leyton Orient
88'
I. El Mizouni — kiến tạo C. Wellens
Leyton Orient
Đồ thị diễn biến
Leyton OrientHT 45'Oxford United
Thống kê trận đấu
Leyton OrientThống kêOxford United
Cầu thủ nổi bật
Cầu thủ nổi bật
Idris El Mizouni
Leyton Orient
1 bàn
Demetri Mitchell
Leyton Orient
1 bàn
Charlie Wellens
Leyton Orient
1 kiến tạo · điểm 6.9
Tony Springett
Leyton Orient
1 kiến tạo · điểm 6.7
Brodie Spencer
Oxford United
Điểm 7.2
Chấm điểm cầu thủ
Chấm điểm cầu thủ
Leyton Orient
7.9
Idris El MizouniMOTM1 bàn
Đội hình ra sân
Đội hình ra sân
Leyton Orient
Sơ đồ 4-2-3-1 · HLV Richie Wellens
Oxford United
Sơ đồ 4-2-3-1
Dự bị
Leyton Orient
11 Demetri Mitchell9 Jaze Kabia27 Tony Springett13 Noah Phillips3 James Morris25 Charlie Wellens24 Dylan Levitt28 Sean Clare43 Jakob Lowe
Oxford United
19 Gatlin O'Donkor32 Louie Sibley13 Simon Eastwood30 Peter Kioso25 James Golding37 Aidan Elliott-Wheeler6 Michał Helik44 Harrison Bradney27 Leo Snowden
Những khoảnh khắc quyết định
Những khoảnh khắc quyết định
Phút 85: D. Mitchell lập công cho Leyton Orient (kiến tạo: T. Springett)
Phút 88: I. El Mizouni lập công cho Leyton Orient (kiến tạo: C. Wellens)
Lịch sử đối đầu
Lịch sử đối đầu5 trận gần nhất
Leyton Orient · 2 thắng1 hòaOxford United · 2 thắng
24/02/2024
Oxford United
1 - 2
Leyton Orient
LO
11/11/2023
Leyton Orient
2 - 3
Oxford United
OU
31/08/2022
Oxford United
5 - 0
Leyton Orient
OU
12/03/2016
Oxford United
0 - 1
Leyton Orient
LO
17/10/2015
Leyton Orient
2 - 2
Oxford United
Hòa
Phong độ & thống kê mùa giải
Leyton Orient
5 trận gần nhất
TTTBH
Oxford United
5 trận gần nhất
BTTTT
Vua phá lưới & kiến tạo của giải
* Bài viết này được thực hiện với sự hỗ trợ của trí tuệ nhân tạo (AI)