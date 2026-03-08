Kết quả & diễn biến bàn thắng
Diễn biến bàn thắng6 bàn
7'
Luke Chambers — kiến tạo Milos Kerkez
Liverpool
40'
Florian Wirtz — kiến tạo Jeremie Frimpong
Liverpool
60'
Brenden Aaronson — kiến tạo Ethan Ampadu
Leeds United
71'
Dominic Calvert-Lewin — kiến tạo Joe Rodon
Leeds United
73'
Sean Longstaff — kiến tạo Brenden Aaronson
Leeds United
85'
Dominic Calvert-Lewin — kiến tạo Sebastiaan Bornauw
Leeds United
Thẻ phạt
88'
Brenden Aaronson
Leeds United
Đồ thị diễn biến
LiverpoolHT 45'Leeds United
Thống kê trận đấu
LiverpoolThống kêLeeds United
Leeds United vượt trội về số cú sút trúng đích (7).
Cầu thủ nổi bật
Cầu thủ nổi bật
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Leeds United
2 bàn
Brenden Aaronson
Leeds United
1 bàn · 1 kiến tạo
Sean Longstaff
Leeds United
1 bàn
Florian Wirtz
Liverpool
1 bàn
Luke Chambers
Liverpool
1 bàn
Ethan Ampadu
Leeds United
1 kiến tạo · điểm 7.38
Chấm điểm cầu thủ
Chấm điểm cầu thủ
Liverpool
6.75
Konstantinos Tsimikas
Leeds United
8.46
Dominic Calvert-LewinMOTM2 bàn
7.9
Brenden Aaronson1 bàn · 1 KT
6.99
Sebastiaan Bornauw1 KT
Đội hình ra sân
Đội hình ra sân
Dự bị
Liverpool
14 Federico Chiesa17 Curtis Jones19 Harvey Elliott21 Konstantinos Tsimikas28 Freddie Woodman38 Ryan Gravenberch40 Joshua Abe47 Calvin Ramsay48 Calum Scanlon
Leeds United
8 Sean Longstaff9 Dominic Calvert-Lewin10 Joël Piroe11 Brenden Aaronson17 Harry Wilson29 Wilfried Gnonto33 Sebastiaan Bornauw47 Rhys Chadwick-Chaplin48 Rory Mahady
Những khoảnh khắc quyết định
Những khoảnh khắc quyết định
Phút 7: Luke Chambers lập công cho Liverpool (kiến tạo: Milos Kerkez)
Phút 40: Florian Wirtz lập công cho Liverpool (kiến tạo: Jeremie Frimpong)
Phút 60: Brenden Aaronson lập công cho Leeds United (kiến tạo: Ethan Ampadu)
Phút 71: Dominic Calvert-Lewin lập công cho Leeds United (kiến tạo: Joe Rodon)
Phút 73: Sean Longstaff lập công cho Leeds United (kiến tạo: Brenden Aaronson)
Phút 85: Dominic Calvert-Lewin lập công cho Leeds United (kiến tạo: Sebastiaan Bornauw)
Lịch sử đối đầu
Lịch sử đối đầu2 trận gần nhất
Liverpool · 0 thắng2 hòaLeeds United · 0 thắng
02/01/2026
Liverpool
0 - 0
Leeds United
Hòa
07/12/2025
Leeds United
3 - 3
Liverpool
Hòa
Phong độ & thống kê mùa giải
Liverpool
5 trận gần nhất
BTTHB
Leeds United
5 trận gần nhất
TTBBT
* Bài viết này được thực hiện với sự hỗ trợ của trí tuệ nhân tạo (AI)