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    Thống kê trận đấu Liverpool 2-4 Leeds United: Leeds United ngược dòng ngoạn mục

    Đại Ngàn03/08/2026 05:12

    Leeds United đã ngược dòng đánh bại Liverpool 4-2. Dominic Calvert-Lewin là cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất trận với điểm số 8.46. Thống kê chi tiết diễn biến, chấm điểm cầu thủ, đồ thị và bảng xếp hạng sau trận.

    Kết quả & diễn biến bàn thắng

    Diễn biến bàn thắng6 bàn
    7'
    Luke Chambers — kiến tạo Milos Kerkez
    Liverpool
    40'
    Florian Wirtz — kiến tạo Jeremie Frimpong
    Liverpool
    60'
    Brenden Aaronson — kiến tạo Ethan Ampadu
    Leeds United
    71'
    Dominic Calvert-Lewin — kiến tạo Joe Rodon
    Leeds United
    73'
    Sean Longstaff — kiến tạo Brenden Aaronson
    Leeds United
    85'
    Dominic Calvert-Lewin — kiến tạo Sebastiaan Bornauw
    Leeds United
    Thẻ phạt
    24'
    Ao Tanaka
    Leeds United
    88'
    Brenden Aaronson
    Leeds United
    Đồ thị diễn biến
    LiverpoolHT 45'Leeds United

    Thống kê trận đấu

    LiverpoolThống kêLeeds United
    57%
    Kiểm soát bóng
    43%
    9
    Dứt điểm
    15
    3
    Trúng đích
    7
    7
    Phạt góc
    3
    11
    Phạm lỗi
    10
    2
    Việt vị
    0
    3
    Thủ môn cứu thua
    1
    Leeds United vượt trội về số cú sút trúng đích (7).

    Cầu thủ nổi bật

    Cầu thủ nổi bật
    Dominic Calvert-Lewin
    Dominic Calvert-Lewin
    Leeds United
    2 bàn
    Brenden Aaronson
    Brenden Aaronson
    Leeds United
    1 bàn · 1 kiến tạo
    Sean Longstaff
    Sean Longstaff
    Leeds United
    1 bàn
    Florian Wirtz
    Florian Wirtz
    Liverpool
    1 bàn
    Luke Chambers
    Luke Chambers
    Liverpool
    1 bàn
    Ethan Ampadu
    Ethan Ampadu
    Leeds United
    1 kiến tạo · điểm 7.38

    Chấm điểm cầu thủ

    Chấm điểm cầu thủ
    Liverpool
    6.75
    Konstantinos Tsimikas
    6.65
    Florian Wirtz1 bàn
    6.65
    Ryan Gravenberch
    6.51
    Trey Nyoni
    6.5
    Luke Chambers1 bàn
    6.49
    Federico Chiesa
    6.48
    Calum Scanlon
    6.47
    Lewis Koumas
    6.45
    Calvin Ramsay
    6.42
    Talla Ndiaye
    6.41
    Harvey Elliott
    6.38
    Alexander Isak
    6.37
    Jeremie Frimpong1 KT
    6.28
    Dominik Szoboszlai
    6.11
    Rio Ngumoha
    6.05
    Kieran Morrison
    6.03
    Giorgi Mamardashvili
    5.91
    Curtis Jones
    5.8
    Milos Kerkez1 KT
    5.79
    Ifeanyi Ndukwe
    Leeds United
    8.46
    Dominic Calvert-LewinMOTM2 bàn
    7.9
    Brenden Aaronson1 bàn · 1 KT
    7.38
    Ethan Ampadu1 KT
    7.3
    Harry Wilson
    7.18
    Joe Rodon1 KT
    7.17
    Sean Longstaff1 bàn
    7.08
    Anton Stach
    6.99
    Sebastiaan Bornauw1 KT
    6.81
    Lukas Nmecha
    6.65
    Daniel James
    6.49
    Jayden Lienou
    6.44
    Gabriel Gudmundsson
    6.4
    Wilfried Gnonto
    6.37
    Ao Tanaka
    6.32
    Tarik Muharemović
    6.3
    James Justin
    6.25
    Jayden Bogle
    6.12
    Alex Cairns

    Đội hình ra sân

    Đội hình ra sân
    Liverpool
    Sơ đồ 4-2-3-1
    Leeds United
    Sơ đồ 3-4-3
    25
    Giorgi Mamardashvili
    30
    Jeremie Frimpong
    83
    Ifeanyi Ndukwe
    44
    Luke Chambers
    6
    Milos Kerkez
    8
    Dominik Szoboszlai
    42
    Trey Nyoni
    68
    Kieran Morrison
    7
    Florian Wirtz
    73
    Rio Ngumoha
    9
    Alexander Isak
    21
    Alex Cairns
    24
    James Justin
    6
    Joe Rodon
    5
    Tarik Muharemović
    2
    Jayden Bogle
    4
    Ethan Ampadu
    22
    Ao Tanaka
    3
    Gabriel Gudmundsson
    7
    Daniel James
    14
    Lukas Nmecha
    18
    Anton Stach
    Dự bị
    Liverpool
    14 Federico Chiesa17 Curtis Jones19 Harvey Elliott21 Konstantinos Tsimikas28 Freddie Woodman38 Ryan Gravenberch40 Joshua Abe47 Calvin Ramsay48 Calum Scanlon
    Leeds United
    8 Sean Longstaff9 Dominic Calvert-Lewin10 Joël Piroe11 Brenden Aaronson17 Harry Wilson29 Wilfried Gnonto33 Sebastiaan Bornauw47 Rhys Chadwick-Chaplin48 Rory Mahady

    Những khoảnh khắc quyết định

    Những khoảnh khắc quyết định
    Phút 7: Luke Chambers lập công cho Liverpool (kiến tạo: Milos Kerkez)
    Phút 40: Florian Wirtz lập công cho Liverpool (kiến tạo: Jeremie Frimpong)
    Phút 60: Brenden Aaronson lập công cho Leeds United (kiến tạo: Ethan Ampadu)
    Phút 71: Dominic Calvert-Lewin lập công cho Leeds United (kiến tạo: Joe Rodon)
    Phút 73: Sean Longstaff lập công cho Leeds United (kiến tạo: Brenden Aaronson)
    Phút 85: Dominic Calvert-Lewin lập công cho Leeds United (kiến tạo: Sebastiaan Bornauw)

    Lịch sử đối đầu

    Lịch sử đối đầu2 trận gần nhất
    Liverpool · 0 thắng2 hòaLeeds United · 0 thắng
    02/01/2026
    Liverpool
    0 - 0
    Leeds United
    Hòa
    07/12/2025
    Leeds United
    3 - 3
    Liverpool
    Hòa

    Phong độ & thống kê mùa giải

    Liverpool
    5 trận gần nhất
    BTTHB
    Leeds United
    5 trận gần nhất
    TTBBT
    Xem tường thuật trận đấu

    * Bài viết này được thực hiện với sự hỗ trợ của trí tuệ nhân tạo (AI)

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      Thống kê trận đấu Liverpool 2-4 Leeds United: Leeds United ngược dòng ngoạn mục
      • Mặc định

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      Địa chỉ:

      Trụ sở 1: Số 38 Quang Trung, phường Lâm Viên - Đà Lạt, tỉnh Lâm Đồng.

      Trụ sở 2: Số 10 Trần Hưng Đạo, phường Xuân Hương - Đà Lạt, tỉnh Lâm Đồng.

      Trụ sở 3: 339 - 341 Thủ Khoa Huân, phường Phú Thủy, tỉnh Lâm Đồng.

      Trụ sở 4: Số 82, đường 23/3, phường Bắc Gia Nghĩa, tỉnh Lâm Đồng.

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