Kết quả & diễn biến bàn thắng
Diễn biến bàn thắng2 bàn
50'
D. James — kiến tạo S. Longstaff
Leeds
Thẻ phạt
46'
X. Schlager (Foul)
Nottingham Forest
73'
Cunha (Foul)
Nottingham Forest
79'
Murillo (Foul)
Nottingham Forest
84'
N. Dominguez (Foul)
Nottingham Forest
Đồ thị diễn biến
Nottingham ForestHT 45'Leeds
Thống kê trận đấu
Nottingham ForestThống kêLeeds
Cầu thủ nổi bật
Cầu thủ nổi bật
James Justin
Leeds
1 bàn
Daniel James
Leeds
1 bàn
Sean Longstaff
Leeds
1 kiến tạo · điểm 6.3
Nico Elvedi
Leeds
Điểm 7.3
Ethan Ampadu
Leeds
Điểm 7.3
Nikola Milenković
Nottingham Forest
Điểm 7.2
Chấm điểm cầu thủ
Đội hình ra sân
Đội hình ra sân
Nottingham Forest
Sơ đồ 3-4-3 · HLV Oliver Glasner
Leeds
Sơ đồ 3-4-2-1 · HLV Daniel Farke
Dự bị
Nottingham Forest
5 Murillo14 Dan Ndoye7 Callum Hudson Odoi25 Luca Netz12 John Victor44 Zach Abbott20 Omari Hutchinson24 James McAtee6 Ibrahim Sangaré
Leeds
10 Harry Wilson11 Brenden Aaronson18 Anton Stach2 Jayden Bogle23 Lucas Perri65 Jayden Lienou15 Jaka Bijol50 Alfie Cresswell9 Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Những khoảnh khắc quyết định
Những khoảnh khắc quyết định
Phút 50: D. James lập công cho Leeds (kiến tạo: S. Longstaff)
Phút 75: J. Justin lập công cho Leeds
Lịch sử đối đầu
Lịch sử đối đầu5 trận gần nhất
Nottingham Forest · 1 thắng0 hòaLeeds · 4 thắng
22/08/2026
Nottingham Forest
0 - 1
Leeds
LEE
07/02/2026
Leeds
3 - 1
Nottingham Forest
LEE
09/11/2025
Nottingham Forest
3 - 1
Leeds
NF
28/07/2023
Nottingham Forest
0 - 2
Leeds
LEE
05/04/2023
Leeds
2 - 1
Nottingham Forest
LEE
Phong độ & thống kê mùa giải
Leeds
5 trận gần nhất
TTTHT
Vua phá lưới & kiến tạo của giải
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