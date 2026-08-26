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    Thống kê trận đấu Nottingham Forest 0-2 Leeds: J. Justin tỏa sáng, Leeds giành chiến thắng, đi tiếp

    Đại Ngàn26/08/2026 03:55

    Leeds vượt qua Nottingham Forest với tỷ số 2-0. James Justin là cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất trận với điểm số 9.3. Thống kê chi tiết diễn biến, chấm điểm cầu thủ, đồ thị và bảng xếp hạng sau trận.

    Kết quả & diễn biến bàn thắng

    Diễn biến bàn thắng2 bàn
    50'
    D. James — kiến tạo S. Longstaff
    Leeds
    75'
    J. Justin
    Leeds
    Thẻ phạt
    26'
    A. Tanaka (Foul)
    Leeds
    46'
    X. Schlager (Foul)
    Nottingham Forest
    67'
    S. Longstaff (Foul)
    Leeds
    73'
    Cunha (Foul)
    Nottingham Forest
    79'
    Murillo (Foul)
    Nottingham Forest
    84'
    N. Dominguez (Foul)
    Nottingham Forest
    86'
    E. Ampadu (Foul)
    Leeds
    Đồ thị diễn biến
    Nottingham ForestHT 45'Leeds

    Thống kê trận đấu

    Nottingham ForestThống kêLeeds
    50%
    Kiểm soát bóng
    50%
    9
    Dứt điểm
    13
    3
    Trúng đích
    5
    3
    Phạt góc
    2
    15
    Phạm lỗi
    11
    1
    Việt vị
    1
    3
    Thủ môn cứu thua
    2

    Cầu thủ nổi bật

    Cầu thủ nổi bật
    James Justin
    James Justin
    Leeds
    1 bàn
    Daniel James
    Daniel James
    Leeds
    1 bàn
    Sean Longstaff
    Sean Longstaff
    Leeds
    1 kiến tạo · điểm 6.3
    Nico Elvedi
    Nico Elvedi
    Leeds
    Điểm 7.3
    Ethan Ampadu
    Ethan Ampadu
    Leeds
    Điểm 7.3
    Nikola Milenković
    Nikola Milenković
    Nottingham Forest
    Điểm 7.2

    Chấm điểm cầu thủ

    Chấm điểm cầu thủ
    Nottingham Forest
    7.2
    Nikola Milenković
    7
    Neco Williams
    6.7
    Matz Sels
    6.7
    Ola Aina
    6.7
    Xaver Schlager
    6.7
    Luca Netz
    6.6
    Ousmane Diomande
    6.6
    Omari Hutchinson
    6.5
    Nicolás Domínguez
    6.5
    Dan Ndoye
    6.5
    Callum Hudson Odoi
    6.3
    Chris Wood
    6.3
    Arnaud Kalimuendo
    6.3
    Murillo
    6.2
    Jair
    6.2
    Igor Jesus
    Leeds
    9.3
    James JustinMOTM1 bàn
    7.9
    Daniel James1 bàn
    7.3
    Nico Elvedi
    7.3
    Ethan Ampadu
    7.2
    Tarik Muharemović
    6.9
    Lukas Nmecha
    6.6
    James Trafford
    6.6
    Noah Okafor
    6.6
    Brenden Aaronson
    6.5
    Jayden Bogle
    6.5
    Dominic Calvert-Lewin
    6.3
    Joe Rodon
    6.3
    Ao Tanaka
    6.3
    Sean Longstaff1 KT
    6.3
    Harry Wilson
    6.3
    Anton Stach

    Đội hình ra sân

    Đội hình ra sân
    Nottingham Forest
    Sơ đồ 3-4-3 · HLV Oliver Glasner
    Leeds
    Sơ đồ 3-4-2-1 · HLV Daniel Farke
    26
    Matz Sels
    2
    Ousmane Diomande
    31
    Nikola Milenković
    23
    Jair
    34
    Ola Aina
    21
    Xaver Schlager
    8
    Nicolás Domínguez
    3
    Neco Williams
    11
    Igor Jesus
    9
    Chris Wood
    15
    Arnaud Kalimuendo
    1
    James Trafford
    6
    Joe Rodon
    30
    Nico Elvedi
    5
    Tarik Muharemović
    7
    Daniel James
    4
    Ethan Ampadu
    22
    Ao Tanaka
    24
    James Justin
    8
    Sean Longstaff
    19
    Noah Okafor
    14
    Lukas Nmecha
    Dự bị
    Nottingham Forest
    5 Murillo14 Dan Ndoye7 Callum Hudson Odoi25 Luca Netz12 John Victor44 Zach Abbott20 Omari Hutchinson24 James McAtee6 Ibrahim Sangaré
    Leeds
    10 Harry Wilson11 Brenden Aaronson18 Anton Stach2 Jayden Bogle23 Lucas Perri65 Jayden Lienou15 Jaka Bijol50 Alfie Cresswell9 Dominic Calvert-Lewin

    Những khoảnh khắc quyết định

    Những khoảnh khắc quyết định
    Phút 50: D. James lập công cho Leeds (kiến tạo: S. Longstaff)
    Phút 75: J. Justin lập công cho Leeds

    Lịch sử đối đầu

    Lịch sử đối đầu5 trận gần nhất
    Nottingham Forest · 1 thắng0 hòaLeeds · 4 thắng
    22/08/2026
    Nottingham Forest
    0 - 1
    Leeds
    LEE
    07/02/2026
    Leeds
    3 - 1
    Nottingham Forest
    LEE
    09/11/2025
    Nottingham Forest
    3 - 1
    Leeds
    NF
    28/07/2023
    Nottingham Forest
    0 - 2
    Leeds
    LEE
    05/04/2023
    Leeds
    2 - 1
    Nottingham Forest
    LEE

    Phong độ & thống kê mùa giải

    Nottingham Forest
    0
    Trận
    0-0-0
    T-H-B
    0
    Ghi (TB 0.0)
    0
    Thủng lưới
    Leeds
    5 trận gần nhất
    TTTHT

    Vua phá lưới & kiến tạo của giải

    Kiến tạo hàng đầu
    1Y. SalechY. SalechCardiff1 kiến tạo
    2Harry WhitwellHarry WhitwellWest Brom1 kiến tạo
    3M. TouréM. TouréNorwich1 kiến tạo
    4A. BrooksA. BrooksNorwich1 kiến tạo
    5S. CareyS. CareyCharlton1 kiến tạo
    Xem tường thuật trận đấu

    * Bài viết này được thực hiện với sự hỗ trợ của trí tuệ nhân tạo (AI)

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      Thống kê trận đấu Nottingham Forest 0-2 Leeds: J. Justin tỏa sáng, Leeds giành chiến thắng, đi tiếp
      • Mặc định

      Giám đốc: Lê Huy Toàn

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      Trụ sở 1: Số 38 Quang Trung, phường Lâm Viên - Đà Lạt, tỉnh Lâm Đồng.

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      Trụ sở 3: 339 - 341 Thủ Khoa Huân, phường Phú Thủy, tỉnh Lâm Đồng.

      Trụ sở 4: Số 82, đường 23/3, phường Bắc Gia Nghĩa, tỉnh Lâm Đồng.

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